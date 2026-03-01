ICT Police conduct 45 search operations; 64 Afghan nationals among 373 suspects shifted

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted 45 large-scale search and combing operations across various areas of the federal capital during the past week, shifting 373 suspected individuals including 64 Afghan nationals for further verification as part of intensified efforts against criminal elements and illegal residents.

An official told APP on Sunday that lady police officials actively participated in the operations carried out under a comprehensive security plan.

He said that during the operations, police teams checked 5,669 individuals, 2,553 households, and 739 shops. Additionally, 1,600 motorcycles and 535 vehicles were inspected.

The official said that 18 vehicles and 147 motorcycles were impounded, while seven proclaimed offenders wanted in serious criminal cases were arrested.

He said that 21 accused involved in drug peddling, illegal weapons, and other criminal activities were also apprehended during the operations.

Police recovered 150 grams of heroin, 311 grams of ice, and 20 bottles of liquor from the arrested accused. Illegal weapons, including a Kalashnikov, three rifles, seven pistols, a dagger, and a large quantity of ammunition, were also seized.

The official said legal action was taken against 55 individuals for violations of the Tenancy Act.

He said the purpose of the operations was to curb crime and strengthen law and order in the capital, adding that such grand search operations would continue under the directions of the IGP Islamabad.