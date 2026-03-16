ICT Police conduct 1,175 patrols, check 1,627 individuals in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police intensified patrolling and checking across the federal capital during the last 24 hours, conducting 1,175 capital patrols and checking 1,627 individuals to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

An official told APP on Monday that 452 smart police cars remained active in different areas of the city as part of the capital patrol operations.

According to zone-wise checking details, 740 individuals were checked in City Zone, 237 in Saddar Zone, 280 in I-Area Zone, 205 in Rural Zone and 165 in Soan Zone.

He said that during the operations five proclaimed offenders (TOs) and two suspects were arrested.

The official added that 3,597 individuals were checked during naka checking carried out by Rescue-15 and EPP teams.

During random checking, police inspected 2,737 cars and 2,680 motorcycles, while one car and 15 motorcycles were shifted for further verification.

He further said that 120 vehicles with tinted glasses were penalized and their tinted sheets removed, while three Afghan nationals were also taken into custody during the operations.

The official said Islamabad Police would continue such patrolling and checking operations to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of citizens across the capital.