ICT Police come under fire as dacoit injured while trying to free accomplice

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under fire during a raid in the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station when a dacoit was injured by firing from his own accomplice while attempting to secure his release.

An official told APP on Tuesday that a Kohsar police raiding team, acting on the disclosure and identification of an arrested suspect Khalid Khan, was proceeding to a specified location to arrest another accomplice and recover looted property.

The official said that as the police team reached the pointed-out house, the accomplice opened direct fire on the raiding party in an attempt to free the arrested dacoit.

Due to bulletproof jackets and precautionary measures, police officers remained safe, he added.

However, the firing resulted in injuries to the arrested suspect Khalid Khan, who was hit during the chaos created by his accomplice’s gunfire. He was immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

During the search of the premises identified by the injured suspect, police recovered snatched valuable mobile phones, the official said.

Initial investigation revealed that Khalid Khan, along with his accomplice, had been involved in multiple incidents of dacoity and street crime in different areas.

The official said that a search operation is underway to arrest the accomplice who managed to flee after opening fire.

ICT Police reiterated that attacks on law-enforcement personnel will be dealt with strictly and that criminals involved in violent crimes will be brought to justice.