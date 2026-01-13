ICT Police check 225 individuals in coordinated search and combing operations across multiple areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted coordinated search and combing operations in various areas of the federal capital, during which 225 individuals were checked as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and strengthen security.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the operations were carried out under the supervision of zonal SPs in the jurisdictions of Bani Gala, Kirpa and Tarnol police stations. Before the operations began, all participating teams — including women police personnel — were given a detailed operational briefing.

During the search operations, police checked 225 individuals, 107 houses, 19 shops and hotels, 86 motorcycles and 24 vehicles, while 13 suspicious persons and two motorcycles were shifted to the respective police stations for further verification.

The spokesperson added that women police also actively participated in door-to-door checking to ensure safe and respectful inspections, particularly in residential areas.

SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza said the purpose of these search operations is to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance overall security across the city.

He added that such search operations are being carried out regularly across different parts of the district, and ICT Police will continue indiscriminate actions against criminal elements, land-grabbers and drug traffickers.