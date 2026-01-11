ICT Police bust ‘Gogi Gang’; three arrested, one still at large

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Koral Police Station has arrested three members of the notorious “Gogi Gang,” recovering weapons, snatched mobile phones and other stolen items, while one accomplice managed to escape.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Koral, Mehrullah, while ASI Arif Hussain and his team traced the suspects using technical methods and professional policing.

According to police, the arrested suspects; Bilal Shah, Zameer Shah alias Gogi and Abbas Haider were involved in multiple armed snatching incidents in the areas of Koral, Ghauri Town, Lehtrar Road and nearby localities. The gang used to target citizens at gunpoint while riding motorcycles, snatch mobile phones, cash and valuables, and flee the scene, creating fear among residents.

Police said several recovered mobile phones have been matched with snatching cases registered in different police stations, while weapons and other stolen items have also been seized and made part of the investigation.

The spokesperson added that the “Gogi Gang” consisted of four members. One suspect, Bizal, is still absconding and raids are underway for his arrest.

The arrested suspects have been sent to judicial lock-up for identification parade, while further investigation is ongoing. Police expect more revelations regarding other crimes and facilitators linked to the gang.

SHO Koral Mehrullah said ICT Police will continue strict action against criminal elements without discrimination. He added that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of ICT Police.