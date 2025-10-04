ICT Police bust auto-theft gang; vehicle & bikes recovered

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna Police team arrested a key member of an auto-theft gang and recovered a stolen vehicle and three motorcycles worth millions of rupees during a successful operation.

An official told APP on Saturday that the operation was carried out as part of Islamabad Police’s ongoing efforts against criminal elements involved in vehicle thefts and other crimes in the federal capital.

He said the arrested accused, identified as Shezan, was a member of a gang involved in several car and motorcycle thefts. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple theft incidents. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway to trace the network and recover more stolen vehicles.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens. He reiterated that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the public.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity or objects to their nearest police station or through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” to help make the capital crime-free.