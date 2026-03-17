ICT Police arrest 23 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 23 outlaws during a crackdown against criminal elements, recovering drugs, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

An official told APP on Tuesday that police teams of Secretariat, Tarnol, Sangjani, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Khanna, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police stations arrested 17 accused involved in various criminal activities.

He said during the operations, police recovered 815 grams hashish, 250 grams heroin, 25 liquor bottles and 13 pistols with ammunition from the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

The official added that six more accused were arrested during a special campaign against proclaimed offenders.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police have intensified their crackdown against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the federal capital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Qazi said Islamabad Police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace.

He reiterated that ensuring peace and safeguarding citizens remained the top priority of Islamabad Police.