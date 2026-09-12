ICT Police arrest 190 absconders, proclaimed & habitual offenders in 10-day drive

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 190 court absconders, proclaimed offenders and targeted habitual offenders during the first 10 days of September in a major drive against wanted criminals across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Saturday that the arrested suspects were wanted by police in connection with various crimes and criminal cases.

He said targeted actions were being carried out across Islamabad to trace and arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders and habitual criminals.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza said indiscriminate action against criminal elements would continue and all efforts were being made to ensure the arrest of wanted offenders.

He said the scope of search and combing operations and surveillance had been further expanded in different areas to track down proclaimed offenders.

Qazi said all available resources were being utilised to protect the lives and property of citizens and prevent crime.

He said action against criminal elements would continue without discrimination under the zero-tolerance policy against crime.