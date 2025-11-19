ICT Household Survey teams begin field visits; residents asked to register data through app

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Teams working on the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Household Survey began their visits across various parts of the federal capital early in the morning on Tuesday.

The field activity started after assistant commissioners briefed survey teams on the process, data requirements and the guidelines to be followed during the survey, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

According to the district administration, the ICT Household Survey aims to compile updated household information from all sectors, rural areas and suburban localities. The survey will help the administration plan services and ensure that government records reflect accurate household details.

Assistant commissioners instructed the visiting teams to reach assigned areas on time, follow the designated routes and engage with households in a clear and transparent manner. They also directed teams to guide residents on the importance of providing correct information for future planning and resource management.

Officials said teams are covering homes throughout the day and approaching residents for basic data related to their family, residence and contact information. To make the process easier, the administration has introduced a mobile application that allows residents to enter their details themselves without waiting for survey staff to arrive at their doorstep.

Residents have been asked to download the ICT Household Survey app from the provided link and complete their household data entry. According to the administration, self-registration will speed up the process, reduce the workload of field teams and help avoid repeated visits to the same households.

The district administration said the app has been designed for simple use, allowing residents to enter household information in a few steps. After entering the data, the system verifies the information and adds it to the central database. Officials noted that the digital system aims to make the survey more efficient and minimise delays that often occur in manual data collection.

Teams in the field are also informing residents about the option of using the app and encouraging those with smartphones and internet access to register their details immediately. For households unable to use the app, field teams will continue collecting information in person and guide residents through the process.

Assistant commissioners have appealed to residents to cooperate with survey teams during visits. They said the field staff is working under a set schedule and needs timely support from households to complete the exercise within the planned timeframe.

Officials emphasised that the ICT Household Survey is an important initiative for improving city planning, public services and data accuracy. The administration aims to complete the survey as soon as possible with the support of residents.