ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual ‘Langar’ at Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):A team from the local administration’s food authority on Tuesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif, also known as Bari Imam Sarkar, to review arrangements for the annual “Langar” (community meal) to prevent distribution of the substandard food among devotees.

The initiative was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s spokesman while talking to the media.

He said the food authority’s team which had visited the shrine was led by Dr. Tahira Sadiq.

The spokesman said the deputy commissioner had issued strict directives for the food authority to ensure the provision of hygienic food among the visitors.

Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi was a 17th-century Sufi saint born in 1617 and died in 1705.