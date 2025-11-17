Tuesday, November 18, 2025
National

ICT exports surge 19.5% as sector posts record four-month performance

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Pakistan’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector has maintained its strong upward momentum, outperforming the wider services economy with a 19.5% year-on-year increase in export remittances during the first four months of the current fiscal year.
From July to October FY 2025–26, ICT export remittances rose to US$1.443 billion — the highest four-month figure ever recorded. In October alone, the sector earned US$386 million, marking a solid 17% rise compared to the same month last year.
The IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) industry also recorded a healthy trade surplus of US$1.274 billion during the period, reflecting its growing importance in Pakistan’s digital economy and its role in strengthening the country’s external account.
With sustained double-digit growth and increasing global demand for Pakistani tech services, the ICT sector has now become the best-performing segment of the national services economy.
