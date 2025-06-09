ICT exports rise by 23.7%, reaching $2.825 bln in nine months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exports rose by 23.7% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (July–March), reaching $2.825 billion compared to $2.284 billion during the same period last year. This marks a $541 million increase.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, shows the ICT sector had the highest trade surplus among all services, amounting to $2.429 billion—up 21.6% from $1.997 billion the previous year.

The overall services sector saw a trade deficit of $2.318 billion during the same time.

The ICT sector made up 45.31% of total services exports, maintaining its top position. The second-highest contributor was “Other Business Services” at $1.229 billion.

Freelancers from Pakistan added $400 million to the economy during this period.

To promote ICT exports, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) helped 256 IT companies join 15 international and two local events. This support generated over $48 million in new business. The TechdestiNation Pakistan campaign was expanded to promote the country as a top IT hub. A podcast under the same name was also launched to highlight industry success stories.

To boost long-term exports, the Technology Export Marketing Programme began, focusing on markets like the UAE, USA, and UK. The goal is to reach $15 billion in annual IT exports.

On the infrastructure side, PSEB manages over 50 Software Technology Parks (STPs) and e-Rozgaar centres across cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit, and Swat. These centres support over 350 ICT companies and around 4,600 workers, 21% of them women.

PSEB aims to launch 250 e-Rozgaar centres by FY2027, with 50 expected to start operations in FY2025. These will help create 20,000 new jobs and promote digital freelancing and entrepreneurship.

The IT and telecommunications sectors play a vital role in building an inclusive and sustainable economy. It supports innovation, improves productivity, creates jobs, especially for women, and enhances public services.

The government has made digital growth a national priority. It has included E-Pakistan as one of the five main pillars of the URAAN Pakistan initiative.

To support this goal, a strategy is being implemented to improve IT infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, develop talent, encourage startups, and attract investment.

This strategy also includes using artificial intelligence in sectors like farming, healthcare, and public administration, along with emerging technologies like quantum computing.

Efforts are also underway to make IT services more affordable and available in rural and underserved areas to help lift low-income households and improve their quality of life.

To strengthen international cooperation, Pakistan and China have formed a Joint Working Group on the IT industry (JWG-IT). They plan to work together in areas like infrastructure, cybersecurity, policymaking, and skill development.

This collaboration supports a planned “Innovation Corridor” between the two nations, aiming to boost progress in areas such as cloud computing, AI, and semiconductors.

According to Kearney’s 2023 Global Services Location Index, Pakistan is one of the top global destinations for IT outsourcing. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) ranks Pakistan as the second-largest provider of digital labor, especially in software development and tech services.

Pakistan is also among the top three global suppliers for a wide range of digital tasks, including data entry, creative work, professional services, marketing, and translation.

The country’s main tech hubs are in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Most IT companies serve international clients and use modern tools and techniques for software development and business services.

Pakistan’s ICT firms offer everything from custom software to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and serve some of the world’s top companies. Multinational firms like IBM®, Symantec®, S&P Global®, Teradata®, and VMware® have set up research, consulting, and BPO centres in Pakistan. These ventures create high-paying jobs, enhance the country’s global image, and attract foreign investment.

As of March 2025, over 30,000 IT and ITeS companies are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), showing the sector’s rapid growth and economic potential.