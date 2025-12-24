ICT E-Tag drive: 91,298 behicles registered since Nov 14, 16 points active across city

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The district administration of Islamabad has released its daily report on the progress of the E-Tag system, showing More than 1,134 vehicles were added to the E-Tag system in a single day, confirming that 16 E-Tag registration points are fully operational across the federal capital to facilitate motorists.

According to official figures, a total of 91,298 vehicles have been registered under the E-Tag system since November 14, reflecting a continuous response from vehicle owners across the city.

Officials said the system is being implemented in phases to ensure smooth operations and wider coverage for residents entering and moving within the capital.

At present, 16 E-Tag points are fully functional in different sectors and key locations of Islamabad. These points have been set up to provide easy access to citizens and reduce congestion during the registration process. The administration noted that these facilities are aimed at saving time for motorists and ensuring orderly vehicle data management.

Speaking on the expansion of the system, officials confirmed that the number of E-Tag points is being increased gradually. This phased expansion is intended to speed up the registration process and accommodate the rising number of vehicles seeking E-Tags. The administration said additional points will be activated based on daily workload and traffic flow patterns.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad confirmed that installation of E-Tag readers has been completed at major entry points of the city as well as at several checkpoints. These readers will be used to identify vehicles that have been registered under the system. Once the readers become fully active, vehicles without E-Tags will be stopped during routine checks.

Authorities explained that the E-Tag system is designed to regulate vehicle movement, improve monitoring at entry and exit points, and support law enforcement operations. The system will also help in managing traffic flow and maintaining updated vehicle records within the capital.

Officials clarified that enforcement will begin only after full activation of the E-Tag readers. Prior to this, the administration is focusing on public awareness and expanding registration facilities to ensure that vehicle owners have sufficient time to comply.

The district administration has urged citizens to register their vehicles as soon as possible to avoid any legal action once enforcement starts. Motorists have been advised to visit the nearest E-Tag point with required documents to complete the process without delay.

According to the administration, cooperation from the public is essential for the success of the system. Officials stated that early registration will help citizens avoid inconvenience at entry points and checkpoints once the system becomes fully operational.