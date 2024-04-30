ICT arranges medical camps, scholarships to mark ‘Labour Day’

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): To celebrate the International Labour Day, the Labour Welfare Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Administration on Tuesday organized an event with a focus on worker’s welfare.

Spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazir told this news agency that the event brought together the leaders of various labour unions, medical professionals, and workers from across the federal capital.

Those attended the event include Director General ICT, Asim Ayub Country Director for the International Labour Organization, and representatives from major labour groups like ICT Employees Welfare Association, CDA Mazdoor Union, and Pakistan Workers Federation.

A key feature of the event was the provision of free medical camps, set up by Premium Diagnostic, Al-Safa Eye Trust, and Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital.

Workers received eye test facility, besides dental check-up, and screening for cancer and other diseases.

In addition, Premier Diagnostics offered a 40% discount on medical services to more than 10,000 workers, and Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital also announced discounts of up to 50% on various treatments.

To further support the well-being of workers, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Labour Welfare Department and Hashoo Foundation to combat child labour.

Another positive development was the Nirma-e-Millat Foundation’s announcement of scholarships for 50 children of deserving workers with the help of Labour Department.

Women were also the focus at the event, with Mustafa Eye Trust distributing 100 sewing machines to working women, providing them an opportunity for financial independence.

On the occasion, Director General ICT, Asim Ayub thanked all attendees and emphasized the commitment of the Chief Commissioner’s Office to improving lives of workers.

He instructed the Labour Welfare Department to continue collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the health, education, and safety of Capital’s workforce.

Overall, the Labour Day event underscored a collective effort to address the needs of workers and their families.

It was a day of solidarity, support, and significant announcements aimed at promoting the welfare of the labour community in Islamabad.