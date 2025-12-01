ICT admin sets up 10 M-Tag counters, 4 vehicle emission testing points

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has expanded its road facilitation network with 10 new M-Tag counters and 4 vehicle emission testing points to help motorists complete registration and testing without delays in the Federal Capital.

The new setup aims to help motorists complete motorway entry requirements close to their neighbourhoods instead of travelling long distances, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

The M-Tag counters have been established at Kachnaar Park in Sector I-8, the 26 Number area in Islamabad, F-9 Park, Tarlai, Gulberg Green, Lake View Park, the Excise Office at MRU, the F-7 Gol Market area, Metro Cash and Carry, and Parade Ground. According to officials, these locations were selected because they receive high public footfall and are easily accessible from surrounding sectors.

At these counters, motorists can complete M-Tag registration, seek guidance about motorway rules, and update their details if required. Staff members have been deployed at each point to manage growing demand as winter travel increases.

In addition to M-Tag services, four emission testing sites have also become available across the capital. These include D-Chowk, Lake View Park, Metro Cash and Carry, and F-9 Park. Motorists can visit any of these points to have their vehicles examined under the Environmental Protection Agency’s emission standards.

The testing system installed at these sites screens vehicles to ensure they meet acceptable smoke and gas-release levels. The administration believes that several testing locations will help reduce queues, especially during peak driving hours.

Officials from the environment and transport wings state that these measures support two goals: improving air quality and ensuring all vehicles entering highways meet road-safe standards. They said the testing setups are designed for quick processing so drivers can continue their journeys without long delays.

The administration has urged citizens to visit the nearest service point instead of waiting for the last moment, especially those travelling on weekends or holidays.

Drivers approaching the new counters reported that the setup is simple and the instructions are clear. Each site includes a registration window and guidance desk to assist first-time applicants. The emission testing areas have been placed in open zones to allow vehicles to move in and out smoothly.

The public has been asked to keep their vehicle documents available during testing and registration to avoid any delay. The administration also reminded motorists that M-Tag is mandatory for motorway entry, and completing emission testing beforehand can help avoid inspections on the spot.

Citizens may contact the Islamabad administration helpline at 051-9108084 for assistance or visit the official website and social media pages for updates. The administration encouraged motorists to complete both M-Tag registration and emission checks ahead of their planned travel to avoid congestion at motorway entry points.