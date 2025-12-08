ICT admin expands M-Tag network to 13 points, issues 62,329 tags since Nov 14

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s M-Tag drive has gained pace as the city issued 62,329 tags since 14 November, including 1,883 in the last 24 hours, with authorities now operating 13 service points to support motorists.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, three new M-Tag points have been activated to improve access for motorists, bringing the total number of operational points to 13.

According to the daily performance report released by the administration, the city’s M-Tag campaign has shown steady growth. Since 14 November, authorities have installed 62,329 M-Tags on vehicles passing through different service points. The report further states that 1,883 additional tags were issued during the past 24 hours, reflecting the increasing pace of registrations.

The initiative aims to ensure smooth traffic flow on major roads and promote automated toll and entry systems in the federal capital. By expanding the number of service points, the administration intends to reduce waiting time for users and make the process more accessible throughout the city.

District officials said the automated scanning setup will help streamline enforcement without manual checks. The readers are designed to identify vehicles in real time, allowing the system to flag those without valid tags.

The administration has advised residents to obtain their M-Tag at the earliest to avoid any legal issues once full enforcement begins. Motorists have been encouraged to visit any of the 13 designated points operating across Islamabad and complete the tagging process.

The city’s ongoing expansion of the M-Tag network indicates a shift toward a more efficient traffic management framework. With the rapid increase in the number of issued tags and the consistent rollout of roadside readers, officials aim to transition to a fully automated monitoring system in the coming weeks.

Residents who have not yet registered are expected to complete the process as enforcement steps continue to tighten. Authorities maintain that timely registration will help citizens avoid fines and ensure smooth passage through monitored routes.

Islamabad’s administration has reiterated its commitment to improving mobility services, stating that the M-Tag system is a key part of their traffic management plan. The expansion to 13 operational points, coupled with continued installation of automated readers, marks a significant step in the ongoing effort to modernise the city’s transport system.