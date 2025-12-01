ICT admin enforces Section 144, bans all public gatherings

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has enforced Section 144 across the federal capital, placing a complete ban on protests and public gatherings.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the decision aims to maintain order and ensure that no unauthorised activity takes place in the Federal Capital.

The district administration in Islamabad has confirmed the enforcement of Section 144, restricting all forms of public gatherings, demonstrations and rallies. According to the administration, no individual or group will be allowed to organise protests or hold any type of public event under the current restrictions.

Officials stated that the measure is already in effect and applies to all areas of the federal capital. They said that the administration will take immediate action against anyone attempting to organise or participate in activities that fall outside the legal framework. This includes any event held without official approval or in violation of the imposed ban.

The administration has also issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid taking part in activities declared unlawful under Section 144. They said that the restriction is meant to prevent situations that may disrupt routine life or create challenges for public order. The advisory emphasised that any violation will result in legal action without delay.

Authorities have called on residents to cooperate with the enforcement teams and to report any activity they believe may violate the ban. Officials noted that maintaining peace and order is a collective responsibility, and support from the community is essential to ensure compliance.

The administration reiterated that Section 144 will remain in place until further notice.