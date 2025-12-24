Wednesday, December 24, 2025
HomeNationalICT admin declares Dec 26 as public holiday, essential services to remain...
National

ICT admin declares Dec 26 as public holiday, essential services to remain open

2
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced a local holiday on Friday, December 26, 2025, across the federal capital.
The decision applies to all areas within the revenue limits of Islamabad, while offices providing essential services will continue to function.
According to an official notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate here Wednesday, the routine government offices and institutions will remain closed on December 26. However, departments linked to public needs and city operations have been excluded from the holiday.
The notification stated that essential services will remain operational, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and hospitals. These departments will continue to provide services to ensure normal civic and emergency operations.
The officials said the announcement aims to inform residents and institutions in advance so that work schedules and public dealings can be adjusted accordingly.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan