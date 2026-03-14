ICT admin crackdown: 58 professional beggars taken into custody in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have intensified action against begging in the federal capital and enforcement teams detained 58 professional beggars from different areas of the city and shifted them to police lockups.

Officials said the operation is part of an ongoing effort to address organized begging and maintain public order in busy locations.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration carried out the operation through coordinated teams working in several parts of the capital. Officials said the action targeted individuals involved in professional begging at markets, traffic signals, public roads, and other crowded places.

According to the administration, field teams conducted inspections in multiple sectors and commercial zones. During these checks, 58 individuals involved in professional begging were taken into custody. After their arrest, the detainees were shifted to police lockups for further legal action.

Officials stated that professional begging has become a concern in several areas of the city, particularly during the month of Ramadan when public places receive large numbers of visitors. Authorities said some groups move across different locations and operate in an organized manner.

The district administration said enforcement teams have been directed to continue monitoring areas where complaints about begging are frequently reported. These include markets, shopping centers, main roads, bus stops, and places where people gather for daily activities.

Officials added that the administration has received reports about groups bringing children and women to busy locations for begging. They said such practices will also be monitored and action will be taken where violations of the law are found.

The administration said that operations against professional beggars are being conducted regularly. Teams from relevant departments are carrying out checks at different times of the day and night in order to prevent the return of organized begging groups to public areas.

Authorities stated that the purpose of these actions is to reduce organized begging activities and ensure that public spaces remain accessible for residents and visitors.

Officials also urged citizens to report cases of organized begging to the administration so that enforcement teams can respond quickly.

The district administration said the campaign will continue in the coming days and similar operations will be carried out in other areas of Islamabad to address the issue.