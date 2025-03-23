ICT admin conducts 11,329 inspections; penalizes over 1,600 vendors, seals 42 stores

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): In a sweeping effort to curb overpricing during Ramazan, the Islamabad’s district administration has reported detaining over 1,678 shopkeepers and sealing 42 stores across the Federal Capital between March 1 and 20.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s officials carried out 11,329 inspections, issuing fines totaling Rs 2.74 million for violations related to substandard goods and inflated prices.

Meanwhile, six Ramazan bazaars and 20 fair-price shops were established to stabilize costs for essentials like cooking oil, sugar, and poultry, with direct subsidies and discounted produce.

The spokesman of ICT administration said that the authority intensified market checks in the first 20 days of Ramazan, targeting shops accused of overcharging or selling low-quality items.

To counter price hikes, the administration launched six Ramazan bazaars offering subsidized essentials such as ghee, sugar, chicken, and eggs. Twenty fair-price shops provided discounts of up to 15% on over 15 types of fruits and vegetables. These markets operate under strict monitoring, with daily visits by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and field teams to ensure compliance, he added.

On the occasion, DC Memon emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward compromises on quality or pricing. “Our teams are on the ground daily. No exceptions will be made for violations,” he stated. The district’s helpline resolved 95% of consumer complaints within 24 hours, according to officials.

While praising the majority of vendors for adhering to guidelines, Memon urged residents to report overpricing via the helpline. “Public input is critical to identifying violations,” he added. Open markets remain under surveillance, with inspections continuing post-Iftar to deter illegal price surges.

He said that the administration plans to sustain inspections until Eid, focusing on wholesalers and retailers in high-traffic areas. Over 50% of fines were linked to poultry and dairy products, sectors prone to sudden price jumps. Subsidies in Ramazan bazaars are funded by local authorities, with no middlemen involved in supply chains to reduce costs.

“Our goal is accessibility, not profit,” Memon reiterated. “The fair-price initiatives will continue post-Ramazan if proven effective.” Residents have welcomed the measures, though some call for stricter penalties against repeat offenders. With Eid approaching, officials remain on high alert to prevent last-minute price spikes.