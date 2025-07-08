ICT admin arrests three in G-10 for breeding dengue larvae

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration teams took action in G-10 Markaz after discovering mosquito larvae at multiple sites during an inspection and arrested three violators.

The spokesman of ICT administration said that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar carried out an anti-dengue inspection in the G-10 commercial area and found violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to dengue prevention. During the visit, dengue larvae were detected at several locations, leading to the arrest of three individuals responsible for the premises where the violations occurred.

According to officials, the inspection was part of a routine check aimed at identifying dengue breeding spots in high-risk areas. The arrested individuals were taken into custody for failing to follow preventive guidelines, which contributed to the presence of mosquito larvae in their respective premises.

The AC said the district administration had repeatedly advised businesses and property owners to follow dengue SOPs, especially during the monsoon season. These include removing stagnant water, regularly checking rooftops and open containers, and maintaining hygiene in basements and storerooms.

Despite these warnings, certain locations in G-10 Markaz were found in violation, with water accumulation and unhygienic conditions that led to larvae breeding. The three individuals arrested were handed over to the local police for further legal action under the applicable public health regulations.

Officials added that warnings had already been issued in the area earlier, and teams from the health department had conducted awareness campaigns. Still, the lack of compliance led to a targeted operation by the AC and his team.

The AC Shalimar said that inspections will continue in commercial and residential areas of the zone to prevent any potential dengue outbreak. He urged citizens and business owners to play their part in stopping the spread of the disease by ensuring all preventive measures are taken at their properties.

The district administration also warned that strict action will be taken against those ignoring SOPs and putting public health at risk. Surveillance teams have been directed to submit daily reports and conduct follow-ups in previously identified hotspots.

In recent weeks, Islamabad has seen an increase in inspections across various sectors to control the risk of dengue. Areas with dense population, construction sites, tire shops, and underground parking spaces are under particular focus.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has called on all citizens to immediately report stagnant water or suspected breeding sites to their nearest union council office or helpline. The administration says public involvement is key in controlling the disease.

Officials say that failure to follow dengue SOPs will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken wherever necessary. The campaign will remain active throughout the high-risk season to ensure public health safety and keep the city dengue-free.