ICT admin arrests 51 vendors over violations across Sunday Bazaars

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s officers have visited multiple Sunday Bazaars and arrested 51 vendors in 24 hours for violating official price lists and market rules, as crowds gathered across Islamabad for weekly shopping.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahibzada Yusuf and all assistant commissioners visited different markets to review operations. Their inspections focused on price control, display of official rate lists, sanitation, parking management, and feedback from shoppers.

A total of 51 vendors were shifted to lockups for violating the official price list or failing to display it at their stalls. According to the administration, the objective was to make sure that residents receive goods at government-notified rates without any delay or obstruction.

During his visit to the H-9 Sunday Bazaar, ADCG Sahibzada Yusuf reviewed the overall environment of the market, including parking arrangements and cleanliness. He also interacted with shoppers to understand their concerns about availability and pricing.

In the G-10 Bazaar, officers arrested 10 vendors for not displaying the official rate list. The administration said that clear display of price lists is essential for smooth market operations and consumer protection.

At the Vegetable Market, 5 vendors were taken into custody, and encroachments were removed to restore space for shoppers and stallholders. Meanwhile, in the G-6 Bazaar, 3 vendors were arrested for violating the cashless transaction policy that the administration has introduced in selected markets.

Action was also taken against individuals involved in other violations. Four people were held for using plastic bags, while another person was detained for setting up encroachments.

In the I-10 Markaz, 2 vendors were shifted to the police station for breaching the price list rules. A similar inspection in Ghouri Town led to the arrest of 3 vendors for not putting up the approved price list.

Overall, the G-10 Bazaar saw the highest enforcement activity, with 14 people taken into custody for different violations. In Pakistan Town, 7 vendors were arrested for failing to display the rate list, while the assistant commissioner also detained 3 vendors during an inspection at the Model Bazaar in Tarlai.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon directed strict enforcement of the price list policy across the capital. He stated that there would be “zero tolerance” for violations and that action would be taken immediately and without discrimination.

The district administration added that inspections will continue across all Sunday Bazaars to maintain stable prices and safeguard consumer rights.