ICT admin arrests 20 touts in surprise inspection outside excise office

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area on Tuesday carried out an unannounced inspection outside the Excise Department after receiving multiple reports from citizens about touts operating near the office.

During the visit, the AC found 20 individuals involved in illegal facilitation activities and directed police to immediately shift them to the nearby station for legal action.

According to officials, citizens had complained that these men were approaching visitors, offering to speed up procedures through unfair means. The district administration acted on these concerns, stating that such activity disrupts routine work and creates unnecessary pressure on the public.

The AC said the operation was conducted to ensure that government services remain accessible without interference. The administration added that the presence of touts outside service offices raises concerns for both transparency and public convenience. By moving the individuals to the police station, authorities aim to send a clear message that such practices will not be allowed.

The district administration has urged citizens to continue reporting such activities so that further action can be taken. Officials said public cooperation helps address misuse of government spaces and supports efforts to improve service delivery. The AC also stated that more inspections will follow if similar complaints arise from other areas.

Authorities encouraged people visiting the Excise Department to avoid engaging with anyone offering assistance outside official counters. The administration stressed that legal procedures are handled only inside designated sections and that visitors should not trust external agents.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to address citizen concerns and maintain order outside government offices. With 20 touts already moved to the police station after the latest inspection, officials said they will continue taking action wherever violations are found.