ICLM 2025 opens with global health leaders join to ‘Turn the Tide’ on chronic diseases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The 6th International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine (ICLM 2025) commenced to mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a preventive, compassionate, and sustainable healthcare system.

Jointly organized by the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle Medicine (PALM) and the Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine (RILM), the three-day international summit revolves around the theme “Turning the Tide on Non-Communicable Diseases – A Whole-Person Approach.”

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, and Dr Rizwan Taj, President, Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), alongside senior representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), academia, and medical institutions across the region, said a press release on Saturday.

The conference also brought together national and international leaders, physicians, researchers, and policymakers dedicated to transforming health systems through evidence-based lifestyle interventions that prevent, treat, and even reverse non-communicable diseases (NCDs)—the leading cause of global mortality.

Dr Beth Frates, Chair of the Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine and a global pioneer in the field said, “Lifestyle Medicine is not an alternative—it is the foundation of sustainable healthcare,” adding, “Through science, compassion, and collaboration, we can redesign healthcare to help people live longer, healthier, and more purposeful lives.”

Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal shared that the philosophy of Lifestyle Medicine deeply resonates with him. “We must move from a ‘sick care’ system to a ‘health care’ approach. Lifestyle Medicine offers a clear path forward to build a healthier nation,” he emphasized.

“ICLM 2025 is not just a conference—it’s a movement toward a more compassionate, community-centered model of healthcare,” said Dr Shagufta Feroz , Director of RILM.

“We hope every attendee leaves inspired to become an agent of change in their own communities,” he added.

Reflecting its “whole-person” philosophy, ICLM 2025 integrates science with wellbeing—offering plant-based meals, meditation and mindfulness sessions, and discussions on digital health, sleep, and behavioral change,

The program included plenary talks, workshops, and research presentations focused on nutrition, movement, emotional resilience, and social connection as the pillars of a healthier society.

With PALM leading advocacy, training, and education, and RILM pioneering clinical integration and academic innovation, Pakistan continues to emerge as a regional hub for Lifestyle Medicine—redefining health as not merely the absence of disease, but the presence of vitality, purpose, and connection.

Delegates from the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, and across Pakistan are collaborating on research, training, and advocacy initiatives to strengthen preventive medicine and medical education across South Asia. The event will conclude with the “Islamabad Declaration”—a set of recommendations to integrate lifestyle medicine into primary healthcare, policy, and medical curricula nationwide.