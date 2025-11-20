ICAST–2025 concludes with historic achievements, global partnerehips and a vision for a sustainable space future

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):The International Conference on Applications of Space Science and Technology (ICAST–2025) concluded on Thursday at the Institute of Space Technology (IST), marking a historic milestone in Pakistan’s scientific advancement and its commitment to international cooperation for peaceful uses of outer space.

The closing ceremony was graced by Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, who attended as the chief guest, underscoring the national importance and high-level government representation of the event.

Hosted jointly by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST), the three-day global conference was supported by the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology (ISNET), the Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA). Scientists, researchers, students, policymakers, astronauts, and representatives of international organizations from more than 25 countries attended.

With over 2,000 participants, 70+ international delegates, and 80+ scientific and thematic sessions, ICAST–2025 stood out as Pakistan’s largest and most prominent international space science event to date.

Centred on the theme “Space for Sustainable Development,” the conference featured high-level dialogue and knowledge exchange across a wide range of disciplines, including satellite technologies, astronomy and astrophysics, AI-driven geospatial applications, climate resilience, disaster management, space law, aeronautics and astronautics, and emerging space missions.

Special seminars, masterclasses, poster sessions, a technology exhibition, and the “Meet the Astronauts Forum”, featuring astronauts from Türkiye, Mongolia, and the United States, offered unique learning and engagement opportunities for students, researchers, professionals, and space enthusiasts.

The final day’s highlight was the closing ceremony of ICAST–2025. Conference Secretary Prof. Dr. Nijam Abbas presented the official ICAST report, outlining the conference’s achievements, extensive international participation, and the collective outcomes of the three-day event.

Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Khan, Chairman SUPARCO, expressed gratitude to international delegates, speakers, researchers, and partner organizations, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening global cooperation for peaceful space applications.

In his closing remarks, IST Vice Chancellor Syed Najam Ahmad praised the collective efforts of the organizing teams, reaffirmed IST’s dedication to advancing space education and research, and thanked all participants for contributing to the success of ICAST–2025.

ICAST–2025 also served as an important diplomatic platform, hosting the 14th Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of ISNET and witnessing the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international organizations and space agencies.

These agreements will enhance collaboration in earth observation, space applications, space science education, climate monitoring, capacity building, and planning for future missions.

The conference featured an engaging session on moon sighting: scientific, religious, and technological perspectives, along with special activities marking GIS Day 2025, showcasing Pakistan’s growing leadership in geospatial technologies, earth observation systems, and modern environmental monitoring solutions.

With its impressive outcomes and global reach, ICAST–2025 has cemented Pakistan’s position as a regional hub for space science collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

It stands as a moment of national pride, celebrating scientific excellence, international partnerships, and a shared vision for the peaceful and beneficial use of outer space.