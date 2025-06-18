Ibrar Ahmed elected as Chairman of NA Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat unanimously

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA), Ibrar Ahmad was elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in a meeting at the Parliament House here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Irfan Ali Leghari, Syed Rafiullah, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani and Rana Ansar. Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. MNA and Chief Whip of the ruling party was also present besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat, said a press release.

The Additional Secretary Committees welcomed the Committee members and briefed about the procedure for election of the Chairman.

MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, who is also the member of the committee proposed the name of MNA Ibrar Ahmad as Chairman of the Committee and seconded by other members. Accordingly, Mr. Ibrar Ahmad, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

The Additional Secretary (Committees) and Joint Secretary (Committees) congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Honorable Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Secretary General National Assembly and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the honorable Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch., MNA/Chief Whip (Ruling Party) congratulated the newly elected Chairman and extended his support for the Committee.