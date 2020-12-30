Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday advised the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to issue provisional equivalence certificates to all A-Level students.

In a tweet, the Minister said the equivalence certificates based on previous examination results before January 19, so that they can apply for admission to medical and professional colleges.

He asked the A-Level students to send their applications through the TCS courier service or personally to the IBCC offices.

IBCC is the sole authority to decide and grant equivalence to foreign qualifications with corresponding Pakistani Certificates at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Matriculation), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) (Intermediate levels) and technical education as well as local certificates or diplomas with the comparable certificates awarded by the Boards.