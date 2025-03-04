IBCC revolutionizes customer support with 24/7 care desk

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has taken a significant step toward enhancing public service by launching a 24/7 Customer Care Desk (CCD).

This state-of-the-art ticketing system replaces traditional email and phone support, ensuring uninterrupted assistance for applicants at any time of the day.

With the new CCD platform, applicants can now submit their queries and concerns round the clock and attach supporting documents for quicker resolution. This initiative streamlines the application process, making it more efficient and transparent.

Recognizing the importance of proactive public service, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, is personally overseeing the monitoring of complaints to ensure their timely resolution. This hands-on approach underscores IBCC’s dedication to enhancing customer support, ensuring transparency, and improving user satisfaction.

“The launch of the 24/7 Customer Care Desk reflects IBCC’s commitment to digital transformation and efficient public service. At IBCC we are dedicated to making the application process smoother and more accessible for everyone,” said Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah.

With this initiative, IBCC continues to modernize its services, reinforcing its mission to facilitate students and stakeholders with efficiency and reliability.