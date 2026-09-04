IAEA Training Course on Nuclear Crop Breeding concludes at NIAB Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):A two-week International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Regional Training Course on the “Application of Nuclear and Molecular Technologies for Enhancing Biotic and Abiotic Stress Resistance in Crop Breeding” concluded at the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad.

Organized by NIAB, a constituent institution of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), in collaboration with the IAEA, the course brought together 34 participants from 17 countries, including six from Pakistan, said a news release.

Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi, Member (Science), PAEC, was the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony, highlighted PAEC’s contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development through the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

He said PAEC’s four specialised institutes in agriculture and biotechnology, NIA, NIAB, NIFA and NIBGE, are working to develop climate-resilient crops, promote sustainable farming practices and support national food security.

Highlighting PAEC’s wider contribution, he said its 21 cancer hospitals cater to nearly 80 per cent of the country’s cancer patients, while its six nuclear power plants contribute around 3,500 MW of electricity to the national grid.

He also referred to PAEC’s work in advanced research and human resource development through institutions including PIEAS, KINPOE, CHASCENT and PINSTECH.

Dr. Rofi noted that NIAB is an IAEA Collaborating Centre for nuclear techniques in food and agriculture, reflecting its recognized expertise and longstanding role in international cooperation in this field.

He said PAEC’s collaboration with the IAEA and the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre remains an important part of efforts to apply science and technology for strengthening agricultural resilience and food security.

He appreciated the IAEA for its continued support and for selecting Pakistan and NIAB to host the regional training course.

He said hosting scientists from different IAEA Member States for such specialized training also highlights the capability of Pakistan’s scientific institutions, laboratories and experts to provide advanced technical training and share their expertise at the international level.

IAEA Programme Management Officer Ms. Lin Yang congratulated the participants on completing the training and thanked the Government of Pakistan and PAEC for their strong support in making the course a success. She also acknowledged NIAB’s dedicated support to the Agency as an IAEA Collaborating Centre.

Appreciating the participants’ contributions to the interactive and engaging course, she said their commitment reflected the quality of the participants and the countries they represented.

Established under PAEC in 1972, NIAB has more than five decades of experience in applying nuclear and advanced techniques in agriculture and biology. Its contributions have earned IAEA/FAO Outstanding Achievement Awards in 2015 and 2021, while its Bio-saline Agriculture Technology has been extended to more than 12 countries through cooperation with the IAEA.

The course was particularly relevant in the face of growing agricultural challenges from erratic rainfall, rising temperatures, salinity and outbreaks of pests and diseases. It focused on the application of nuclear and molecular technologies, including induced genetic variation through mutation breeding and molecular tools, to help improve crop resistance to pests,

diseases, drought, salinity and temperature extremes.

Over the two weeks, participants received specialized training in nuclear and molecular techniques and their integration with conventional plant-breeding approaches.

The programme covered mutation breeding, molecular screening, genotyping and phenotyping, marker-assisted selection, genome editing, functional genomics, association mapping and DNA sequencing, along with the application of big-data analytics and artificial intelligence in precision breeding.

The programme combined technical lectures with hands-on laboratory training and institutional exposure at NIAB and NIBGE.

Participants gained practical experience in DNA extraction and analysis, genotyping-by-sequencing, mutation breeding, molecular screening, metabolite analysis and association mapping.

The course benefited from the expertise of Prof. Dr. Yunbi Xu and Dr. Huijun Guo of the Institute of Crop Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), China, along with Pakistani scientists and resource persons. It was conducted under IAEA Technical Cooperation Project RAS5102, “Promoting Resilient and Sustainable Agrifood Systems through Innovative Nuclear and Related Techniques.”

Dr. Mian Abdur Rahman Arif, Course Director and Principal Scientist, NIAB, said the course had brought together different techniques and approaches within a single training programme, enabling participants to understand their integration and effective application in crop breeding.

Director NIAB Dr. Uszma Maqbool presented the vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of the IAEA, international experts, resource persons, participants and the organising team in the successful conduct of the course. During the concluding ceremony, Dr. Rofi also distributed certificates among the participants.

The successful conduct of the regional course further underscores the longstanding cooperation between PAEC and the IAEA in the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. Through institutions such as NIAB, PAEC continues to share scientific expertise, strengthen international collaboration and apply nuclear and related technologies to address climate resilience, sustainable agriculture and food security in Pakistan and the wider region.