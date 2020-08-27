I-voting to pave way for reliable, trouble-free voting for overseas Pakistanis: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday appreciated the constitution of a sub-committee on internet voting (I-voting) and said it would pave the way for reliable and trouble-free voting for overseas Pakistanis.

He said the sub-committee, constituted under the Task Force on Emerging Technologies, would also maintain secrecy of the vote through a transparent mechanism.

The sub-body would comprise National Database and Registration Authority chairman, Election Commission of Pakistan Information Technology director general and representatives from the Higher Education Commission, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications and National University of Science and Technology.

On the directions of the president, the IT ministry has also included I-voting for overseas Pakistanis as a new pillar to the emerging technologies.

The sub-committee will also help facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, besides ensuring secrecy and security of ballot.