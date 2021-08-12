I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that I-voting was inevitable to make around nine million overseas Pakistanis part of the electoral process and called for using the latest technology to make the system foolproof.

Chairing the 22nd meeting of the sub-committee on Emerging Technologies in I-voting, the president directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to extend support to address the technical challenges in establishing the I-voting system.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Secretary IT Muhammad Sohail Rajput, and senior officers of NADRA and Election Commission attended the meeting.

The officers of the IT ministry and NADRA apprised the president on the progress vis-à-vis establishment of I-voting system.

The meeting agreed to constitute a sub-committee to accelerate the preparation of I-voting system, monitoring as well as removing the impediments.

President Alvi also appreciated the efforts of the relevant institutions made so far for establishment of the I-voting system.