Huzaifa Rehman pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam at birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman presided over the Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary celebrations at Lok Virsa on Thursday, calling upon the youth to embrace the founding father’s principles of integrity, democracy, and rule of law.

The minister performed the cake cutting ceremony and visited the special exhibition “Humare Quaid” at the Pakistan National Monument Museum, Shakarparian.

The event featured documentary screenings on Quaid-e-Azam’s life and his pivotal role in Pakistan’s creation.

Speaking at the occasion, Huzaifa Rehman emphasized that young Pakistanis must follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s golden principles to build meaningful lives and achieve success.

“Quaid-e-Azam was a champion of rule of law, democratic values, and integrity. Only by practicing these principles can we build a progressive and stable Pakistan,” he said.

The minister expressed concern that today’s younger generation is distancing itself from national heroes and their vision.

He noted that values such as tolerance, forbearance, and mutual respect are weakening in society, and stressed that Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings provide essential guidance for promoting these values.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, dignitaries, and citizens who gathered to honor the founder of Pakistan and reaffirm their commitment to his vision for the nation.