Hurriyet leaders terms ‘October 27, 1947 a slur on face of Indian democracy’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Hurriyat leaders and organizations in IIOJK have termed October 27 as the darkest day in the history of Kashmir, said Indian forces occupied the territory on this day against the will of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party (PPP), Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in a statement in Srinagar said, October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir, said Indian forces occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

“Terming October 27, 1947, a slur on the face of Indian democracy and a big question mark on the credibility, relevance, purpose and existence of the United Nations, he urged the people of IIOJK to observe October 27 as a Black Day”.

He said the Indian government, in violation of all norms of humanity, decency, democratic principles and even the United Nations Charter, deployed Indian Army, supported by Indian Air Force, to wage a war against the people of Kashmir, on the pretext of the so-called accession which was a mockery and deception to hoodwink the world.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mahaz-e-Azadi Chairman, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Ghulam Nabi Waseem of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in their separate statements in Srinagar urged people to observe Black Day on 27 to give a massage to world that Kashmiris want right to self-determination and settlement of the dispute as per the UN resolutions.

They leaders also expressed serious concern over the killing of a civilian and prisoner by Indian forces and urged UN to take notice and stop genocide in Kashmir perpetrated by Indian troops and Modis regime in IIOJK.