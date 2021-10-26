Hurriyat leaders, org vow to continue resistance against Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Hurriyat leaders and organizations have reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incarcerated Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has asked Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day worldwide. The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned continued house arrest of its Chairman since 5th August 2019.

It said that the Indian repression cannot break the will of the people and Kashmiris will continue their struggle for right to Self determination despite Indian repression.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in a statement said that by illegally landing its troops in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, India committed an aggression against the Kashmiris. He said that the people of Kashmir did not accept India’s invasion and are struggle against New Delhi’s illegal occupation since 1947.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (JKIPP), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said, ever since India laid its filthy feet on Kashmir, sufferings of innocent Kashmiris have multiplied.

Citing the killing of innocent people in fake encounters, he said that India had practically turned Kashmir into a slaughterhouse. Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal while referring to devastating impacts of the India’s illegal occupation of the territory said that the invasion of Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 was a naked aggression devoid of legal and moral justification.

Recalling Kashmiris’ historic resistance against the Indian occupation he said, “Despite suffering at the hands of Indian tyrants the valiant people of Kashmir have never accepted its dominance in the region”.

Kashmiris, he said, neither accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future. Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman, in a statement while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India said, “Kashmiris have terribly suffered under India’s barbaric aggression, both in terms of loss of human life and material devastation, since the Indian troops set their foot on the Kashmir’s soil”.

Reminding the world community of its legal and moral obligations vis-à-vis Kashmir the spokesman said, “The fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community that has unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian troops in the region”.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that right from 27th October in 1947, when India illegally landed its army in Jammu and Kashmir and took it forcibly, New Delhi has been treating Kashmir as its colony and Kashmiri people its slaves who have no human rights.

“Indian forces on daily basis are killing Kashmiris and destroying residential houses and the international community has become a mute spectator,” the statement added. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Spokesman Mohammad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar called October 27 as the most tragic day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Indian occupation has no legal moral or political validation and it is only due to military might that India is holding on to Jammu and Kashmir. Shaikh Abdul Mateen, who represents APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt in Azad Kashmir in a statement in Islamabad said that India is trampling human rights in IIOJK to sustain its illegal hold on the territory.

He also denounced killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqamat vice Chairman Abu Abdullah said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing hell like situation since India landed its troops in the territory.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri youth, Zia Mustafa, who had been imprisoned in Kotbhalwal jail for the past 17 years, by Indian Army in a fake encounter.