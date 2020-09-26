Hurriyat leaders hail PM Imran Khan’s address at 75th session of UNGA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the Indian atrocities in the territory in his address at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked PM Imran Khan and Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during their addresses to the UNGA.

He said, the speeches of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Imran Khan are eye-openers for India as the international community is no longer ready to listen to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way Imran Khan spoke on Kashmir issue at the UN is commendable. I also thank the people of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir issue and sacrifices of Kashmiris,” he said. Khan Sopori urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to play his role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Body.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir, Bilal Siddiqui termed the speech of PM Imran khan as a grim reminder to the World Body of its failures to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for the last over seven long decades.

He thanked the Pakistan premier for boldly and timely reminding the international community of its commitments and obligations to resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations. “At the same time the speech strengthens the resolve of subjugated masses of Jammu and Kashmir who are resisting the illegitimate Indian occupation,” he added.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels welcomed Imran Khan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said that Pakistan should intensify its efforts to highlight the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan should send special diplomatic missions to foreign countries in order to build a wider pressure on India involved in crimes against humanity IIOJK. There is a need of a comprehensive move on Kashmir issue for convincing the international community to strongly ask India to stop abuses of human rights in the occupied territory. Specially, the cases of extrajudicial killings and other crimes against humanity in IIOJK should be raised at international courts,” Ali Raza Syed added.

He also demanded of the major world powers to send their diplomatic representatives to IIOJK to take stock of severe human right situation in the territory.