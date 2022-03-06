‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ becomes voice of oppressed people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March,’ launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), had become an effective voice of people of the province, who were suffering at the hands of PPP government for the last 14 years consistently.

In a tweet, the minister said a large number of people had taken to streets in Sindh what he called ‘rebellion’ against the PPP government that always promoted hoarders, mafia and lawlessness in the province for personal gains of the party leadership.