Hungry offers 200 scholarships to Pakistani students in higher education

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Government of Hungary under an agreement “Scholarships for Pakistani Students” will award as many as 200 scholarships in higher education to Pakistani students.

It was agreed during a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signing ceremony held here Friday between the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also witnessed the Ceremony.

Under the MoU, Hungary will provide as many as 200 scholarships in higher education to Pakistani students.

It is to mention here that Hungary was awarding scholarships to Pakistan in higher education from 2016.