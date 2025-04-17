29.9 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalHungary's foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit
National

Hungary’s foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit

8
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto arrived here on Thursday on an official visit, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar,

He was received at the airport by Muhammad Ayyub, Additional Secretary Europe, Ambassador of Hungary and other senior officials.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

During the visit, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Culture (2025-2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic Passports will be signed.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan