Hungarian FM departs after daylong Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on Thursday departed after a “successful” visit to Pakistan.

The visit marked a step forward in strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, investment, and mutual collaboration, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

During the visit, he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He also held the delegation-level talks with DPM Dar which followed signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement in the areas of Culture (2025–2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for Diplomatic Passport holders.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also led a delegation of 17 prominent Hungarian business leaders at the Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum organized by the Ministry of Commerce.

The visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary.