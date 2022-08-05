Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 05 (APP):Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi who is on official visit to Pakistan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

On the occasion, the Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions had deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

The CJCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.