Humphrey alumni conference focused on social responsibility

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): The 5th Hubert H. Humphrey Alumni Conference on the theme of Social Responsibility hosted by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) was concluded here Sunday.

Funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and organized in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), the three-day conference brought together 100 Humphrey alumni from across Pakistan to discuss and share their valuable insights and experiences on social responsibility, education, inclusivity, and empowerment.

“Each of you were chosen for this conference because you demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility. You are making your communities, Pakistan, the United States, and the world a better place. And – along with the other 44,000 PUAN members from dozens of other U.S. exchange programs – you are helping to address some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome.

The conference featured esteemed speakers who emphasized the need for public-centric policing, investment in women’s empowerment projects, and digital transformation to promote diversity. Alumni from various fields shared their perspectives on the role of education, financial inclusion, and social responsibility in creating an equitable society.

Speaking at the conference, USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar said, “This conference is a testament to the commitment of our alumni to social responsibility, education, ethics, inclusivity, and empowerment. We are proud of the work they are doing in their communities, and we are committed to supporting them in their efforts to create a better future for Pakistan.”

Through engaging panel discussions, participants had the opportunity to learn about recent research and network with others who share their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is funded by the U.S. government and offers mid-career professionals the opportunity to attend a university and collaborate with U.S.-based organizations through professional affiliation. Since its launch in Pakistan in 1981, the Fellowship has been awarded to 311 professionals. These alumni work in leadership positions in public and private sectors, including public administration, climate change, public health, higher education, law and human rights, and agricultural and rural development, creating policies and promoting change through various initiatives.

The USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan.

Since its inception, more than 8,800 Pakistanis and 945 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.

Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of Pakistan through exchange programs. For more information, visit www.usefp.org.