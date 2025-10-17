Humayun pays tribute to martyrs of Karsaz tragedy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Muhammad Humayun Khan has paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, saying that the brave workers who laid down their lives that day wrote an unforgettable chapter in history.

These sacrifices, he said, symbolize the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy and its resilience in the face of all challenges.

He said that the pain and grief of this horrific and bloody tragedy remain as fresh in the nation’s heart today as they were on the day it occurred.

On this solemn occasion, “We pay tribute to the 180 martyrs of Karsaz and pray to Almighty Allah for their mercy and forgiveness. The Pakistan Peoples Party stands in solidarity with and expresses profound respect for the families of the martyrs,” he added.

Humayun Khan said that the Karsaz tragedy will forever remind the nation that the nexus of dictatorship and terrorism is the enemy of both humanity and democracy. October 18, 2007, the day of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s return to her homeland, marked in fact the rebirth of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission was to ensure the provision of basic rights, employment opportunities, and a dignified life for the poor, while transforming Pakistan into a democratic and economically strong nation on the global stage.

She returned with a clear vision and a determined mission to free the people of Pakistan from the clutches of dictatorship and terrorism, and to lead them toward prosperity, security and justice, he added.

Humayun Khan reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party will continue to carry forward the vision and mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, striving to make Pakistan a strong, democratic, and economically powerful country in the region and the world.