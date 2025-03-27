Huawei’s ICT training program to help boost IT exports, create jobs: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Huawei’s Information and Communication Technology training program for Pakistani youth would help boost the country’s IT exports and create employment opportunities.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a five-member delegation led by Huawei’s Chief Executive Officer Ethen Sun, said that skill training of the country’s youth in the IT sector was among the government’s priorities.

He said that the government desired a solid and long-term partnership with Huawei.

During the briefing on Huawei’s ICT training to Pakistani youth, it was told that out of the 300,000 youth, 240,000 will receive basic training, while the remaining 60,000 will receive high-tech training.

It was told that training for all 300,000 youth will be completed by the year end. Besides, the third-party validation of the training programs will be conducted.

The participants of the meeting were told that Huawei, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, has introduced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Cybersecurity at 15 Pakistani universities.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and other relevant senior government officials.