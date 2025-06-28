Huawei launches smart Hybrid energy system in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Huawei Digital Power Pakistan has officially launched its Residential Hybrid Energy System, a smart and sustainable solution aimed at transforming how Pakistani households manage electricity.

Unveiled at the “Huawei Powering Pakistan – Advancing Energy Through Innovation” event in Karachi, the system is designed specifically for local needs and offers a reliable, intelligent way to reduce electricity bills, ensure backup power during outages, and manage energy use more efficiently said a news release.

The new solution includes Huawei’s advanced Hybrid Inverters (models SUN2000-5-12K-MAP0 and SUN2000-12-25K-MB0), which convert solar energy into usable electricity while seamlessly managing battery backup through the LUNA2000 Lithium-ion Battery Packs. Available in 7kWh, 14kWh, and 21kWh capacities, these battery packs store excess solar power for use during nighttime or grid failures. Integrated with the SmartGuard Safety Device, the system also enhances overall safety and monitors energy consumption in real time via a user-friendly mobile app.

Pakistani families stand to benefit significantly from this innovation, particularly those areas struggling with unreliable power supply and rising energy costs. The system not only ensures continued electricity during load shedding but also allows households to track and optimize their energy usage, while advanced lithium battery technology and built-in safety features promise longer lifespan and dependable performance. Designed for quick installation and backed by local support, the hybrid system represents a major step toward clean, resilient, and future-proof home energy solutions.

In addition to the product launch, Huawei also announced the introduction of its Installers Rewards Program in Pakistan. This initiative allows certified installers to earn points and unlock exclusive rewards for each successful system installation, further encouraging the nationwide transition to solar energy. “This launch reflects our commitment to building a fully connected, intelligent Pakistan,” said JinYu – Managing Director at Huawei Digital Power. “By empowering families to take control of their energy, we’re laying the foundation for a cleaner, more resilient future.”