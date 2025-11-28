Huawei enterprise Business Group hosts high profile partner event

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): The Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Pakistan hosted a high profile partner, bringing together more than 15 leading partners, including CXOs, service directors, and technical professionals.

The gathering celebrated the collective business achievements of 2025 and reaffirmed Huawei’s strong commitment to partner enablement in Pakistan’s ICT landscape.

The event highlighted Huawei’s Golden Seed training program, mentor led coaching, hands on scenario based learning, continuous skill building initiatives, and globally recognized HCIX career certifications.



These initiatives are equipping partners with the capabilities required to meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Bilal Masud, CEO of Huawei Pakistan’s AI & Cloud Business, emphasized: “Our goal is to make every partner more capable, more competitive, and more future ready. The impact is already visible. We deeply appreciate the strong engagement from our partners in response to Huawei’s ongoing investments in upskilling and enabling their engineering teams.”

Throughout 2025, Huawei and its partners jointly delivered over 1,400 projects across multiple verticals, including Commercial, Government, Defence, Banking, ISP, and Education. This achievement demonstrates the powerful truth that when partners are empowered, the entire ecosystem moves forward.

A central highlight of the event was the unveiling of Huawei’s O3 Partner Service Platform — a unified digital gateway for partner services. O3 integrates expertise, tools, knowledge resources, and workflows across the full service lifecycle, enabling partners to deliver projects more efficiently, improve service quality, and enhance customer satisfaction.

In his closing address, Liu Zongyi, VP for Delivery and Services at Huawei Pakistan, said: “The future of digital and intelligent transformation will be shaped not by any single company, but by strong ecosystems — ecosystems built on trust, capability, and shared vision. By investing in our people and strengthening our partnerships, we can turn digital potential into measurable value and sustainable growth.”