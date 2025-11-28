Friday, November 28, 2025
HomeNationalHuawei enterprise Business Group hosts high profile partner event
National

Huawei enterprise Business Group hosts high profile partner event

5
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): The Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Pakistan hosted a high profile partner, bringing together more than 15 leading partners, including CXOs, service directors, and technical professionals.
The gathering celebrated the collective business achievements of 2025 and reaffirmed Huawei’s strong commitment to partner enablement in Pakistan’s ICT landscape.
The event highlighted Huawei’s Golden Seed training program, mentor led coaching, hands on scenario based learning, continuous skill building initiatives, and globally recognized HCIX career certifications.

Huawei enterprise Business Group hosts high profile partner event
These initiatives are equipping partners with the capabilities required to meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.
In his opening remarks, Ahmed Bilal Masud, CEO of Huawei Pakistan’s AI & Cloud Business, emphasized: “Our goal is to make every partner more capable, more competitive, and more future ready. The impact is already visible. We deeply appreciate the strong engagement from our partners in response to Huawei’s ongoing investments in upskilling and enabling their engineering teams.”
Throughout 2025, Huawei and its partners jointly delivered over 1,400 projects across multiple verticals, including Commercial, Government, Defence, Banking, ISP, and Education. This achievement demonstrates the powerful truth that when partners are empowered, the entire ecosystem moves forward.
A central highlight of the event was the unveiling of Huawei’s O3 Partner Service Platform — a unified digital gateway for partner services. O3 integrates expertise, tools, knowledge resources, and workflows across the full service lifecycle, enabling partners to deliver projects more efficiently, improve service quality, and enhance customer satisfaction.
In his closing address, Liu Zongyi, VP for Delivery and Services at Huawei Pakistan, said: “The future of digital and intelligent transformation will be shaped not by any single company, but by strong ecosystems — ecosystems built on trust, capability, and shared vision. By investing in our people and strengthening our partnerships, we can turn digital potential into measurable value and sustainable growth.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan