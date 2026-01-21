Huawei Cloud Stack tops hybrid cloud market in Middle East, Pakistan: Omdia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Huawei Cloud Stack has been named the top hybrid cloud solution in the Middle East and Pakistan by global research firm Omdia.

Huawei Cloud Stack has secured the highest overall ranking in Omdia’s Hybrid Cloud Middle East and Pakistan Survey 2025, leading the market with top scores in Customer Service and Market categories, outpacing major global cloud providers.

The report cites Huawei Cloud Stack’s strengths in regulatory compliance, on-premises AI inference, and operational reliability, positioning it as a trusted platform for governments and enterprises to build secure, sovereign, and AI-native cloud infrastructures.

Alongside its technological leadership, Huawei is driving regional digital growth through an open ecosystem, ICT talent development, and partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation.

The report also ranked Huawei Cloud Stack first in four critical sub-categories: brand recognition and customer support, suitability for on-premises AI inference workloads, compliance with local regulations, and key reliability and availability features. This independent validation confirms that Huawei Cloud Stack is now one of the most trusted and intelligent hybrid cloud platforms in the region.

From Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the digital ambition of countries across the Middle East is reshaping the region’s economy, modernizing government services, and redefining value creation across all sectors. Hybrid cloud is a key driver of this transformation. By bridging the gap between the massive scalability of public clouds and the need for on-premises data governance, it has emerged as a foundational infrastructure for the AI era. Countries in the Middle East have long recognized the vital role of hybrid clouds in fostering indigenous innovation and securing digital sovereignty. Through sustained investment in hybrid cloud and AI-native infrastructure, the region is building truly intelligent, sovereign economic systems. Amid this transformation, Huawei Cloud Stack has broken the long-standing dominance of traditional cloud giants in the region’s hybrid cloud market, becoming the trusted platform of choice for governments and enterprises to build their sovereign clouds and AI foundations.

Five global O&M centers delivering 24/7 support to over 5,500 customers across 150+ countries, Huawei Cloud Stack’s extensive support network covers more than 80% of the Middle East and Central Asia. This operational excellence is reflected in the Omdia report, which awarded Huawei Cloud Stack the highest score for Brand Recognition and Customer Support. Surveyed enterprises identified Huawei as a highly trusted brand, giving it top scores for “Brand that you trust” and “Response times from customer support.” Huawei Cloud Stack leads other vendors by significant margins in local service delivery capabilities, response times, and proactive support. This creates a virtuous, self-reinforcing cycle of superior product capabilities, premium service experience, and strong brand recognition, making it the hybrid cloud platform that customers in the region are most satisfied with for long-term use and are most likely to recommend.

Most countries in the Middle East have adopted forward-looking digital strategies. By building large-scale local data centers and hybrid clouds, countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are pioneering a digital sovereignty model that treats data as a critical national asset and data sovereignty as the cornerstone of national security. In this landscape, regulatory compliance and security have become crucial differentiators for cloud vendors.

Huawei Cloud Stack offers the industry’s most extensive portfolio of on-premises cloud services, with well over 100 offerings. Cloud platforms built on Huawei Cloud Stack have passed rigorous scrutiny by regulatory bodies in Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan, and hold globally recognized certifications such as ISO and PCI DSS. This proves its ability to meet the most stringent compliance and security standards for critical sectors like finance and government.

Furthermore, its intra-city dual-AZ architecture delivers exceptional service continuity guarantees, achieving a recovery point objective (RPO) of seconds and a recovery time objective (RTO) of just minutes. The Omdia report validated this strength, awarding it top scores for “compliance with local regulations such as sovereign cloud.”

The Omdia report rated Huawei Cloud Stack as the top vendor for “suitability for on-premises AI inference workloads.” Huawei Cloud Stack 8.6 is designed to unify AI training and data management within a single, integrated system, bringing AI capabilities closer to the data. This enables quick and secure development of intelligent applications such as real-time financial risk control, city digital twins, and AI-supported medical diagnostic models, all while keeping data on-premises. At the infrastructure level, Huawei Cloud’s AI supernode architecture (or SuperPoD) forms the backbone of high-performance, local AI computing centers. Coupled with its one-stop AI development platform, ModelArts, and its enterprise-grade distributed database, GaussDB, this architecture enables customers to build an intelligent, sustainable, and ever-evolving cloud foundation that accelerates the transformation of key industries.

Huawei Cloud Stack does more than just provide technology and infrastructure. It also works with governments, telecom operators, education institutions, and ecosystem partners to build a vibrant digital future for the Middle East. Through initiatives like the UNESCO-endorsed Huawei ICT Competition, Huawei has already cultivated over 500,000 ICT professionals in the region. This figure is expected to surpass one million over the next decade, expanding the regional digital talent pool that will drive the region’s future digital growth.

In education, Ankabut built the UAE’s national education cloud on Huawei Cloud Stack. Supporting heterogeneous multi-cloud management, this cloud provides over 40 cloud services to more than 120 education institutions in the country, helping to establish the UAE as a regional education hub.

In telecom, Pakistan’s CMPak used Huawei Cloud Stack, along with premium cloud services including DataArts Studio, DWS, and MRS, to build a unified data platform. This platform has helped the operator eliminate data silos, optimize operations, and in doing so, enhance customer loyalty and experience.

As AI becomes deeply embedded in government, finance, energy, and everyday life, hybrid cloud is quickly becoming the most important digital infrastructure, a foundation that seamlessly integrates data, AI, and societal governance. Looking forward, guided by its commitment to “Cloud for Good” and “AI for Good,” Huawei Cloud Stack is poised to continue working with partners in the Middle East and Central Asia to build secure, reliable digital infrastructure like sovereign clouds, continuously powering the region’s digital economy.