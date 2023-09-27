Huawei: Advancing a flourishing AI ecosystem together

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Strategy and Marketing of Huawei, discussed the company’s vision for building a flourishing AI ecosystem over the next five years.

Titled “Advancing a Flourishing AI Ecosystem Together,” the speech highlighted the pivotal role of foundational technologies and ecosystems in propelling innovation and productivity.

During the speech at Huawei Connect 2023, he discussed how to build a flourishing AI ecosystem, and outlined Huawei’s goals for ecosystem building over the next five years. Throughout history, breakthroughs in foundational technologies have always given rise to new industries and new ecosystems.

Foundational technologies and their ecosystems reinforce each other and drive a surge in productivity.

AI is already changing the way people work and live by enabling new applications like automatic code generation, dubbing, and video generation, while also facilitating more efficient creative planning and story creation.

According to the Intelligent Word 2030 reports, the total size of the global AI market will exceed US$2.8 trillion by 2030.

Peng said, ” we believe that every country and enterprise deserves access to computing power for further development.

As a computing and cloud service provider, we will work alongside server partners, basic software partners, application software partners, consulting and integration service providers, cloud partners, and all manner of developers, to share the huge opportunity presented by the computing ecosystem and drive a surge in productivity.”

To foster a new AI ecosystem, Huawei has made many AI-related foundational software and hardware technologies open source or available to partners and developers. This has allowed Huawei to work with its partners across the industry value chain to build Kunpeng, Ascend, and Huawei Cloud communities, laying a strong foundation for the AI ecosystem.

In addition, Huawei and its ISV partners have supported AI computing centers in 25 cities across China, and natively incubated and adapted more than 50 foundation models.

Huawei adheres to the strategy of open hardware, open source software, partner empowerment, and talent development. Huawei will continue its open collaboration with all ecosystem partners, and its goals for the next five years include (1) having more than five server partners with an annual revenue of over CNY10 billion; (2) increasing the number of installations of the openEuler commercial OS to over 20 million and drawing more than 4 million developers to the MindSpore community; (3) having more than 20,000 application partners; (4) increasing the number of Kunpeng, Ascend, and Huawei Cloud developers to more than 8 million, 5 million, and 10 million, respectively.

When discussing talent, Peng stated, “Talent is the foundation of the AI ecosystem. We have developed a customized training system targeting university teachers and students, developers, and scientific researchers. We strive to continually drive technological innovation in the AI ecosystem by carrying out a range of activities, such as ICT Academy, Intelligent Base 2.0 program, ICT Competition, Ascend DevFest, and Ascend AI Innovation Competition.”

Talent drives the development of the AI ecosystem; developers create technological innovations for the AI ecosystem; partners enable the monetization of the AI ecosystem. To conclude, Peng called on everyone to “work together to advance a flourishing AI ecosystem and provide another option for the world.”