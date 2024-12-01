HSA completes screening for over 150,000 paramedical candidates in five Islamabad hospitals

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The Health Services Academy (HSA) has completed its first large-scale recruitment drive for paramedical staff across Islamabad’s five major teaching hospitals, marking a significant milestone in the city’s healthcare sector.

Over 150,000 candidates participated in skill and written tests during this historic initiative, setting new benchmarks for transparent and effective recruitment.

The recruitment aimed to fill critical positions at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad, Federal Medical College (FMC), Federal Government Polyclinic, and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM). The screening process began with skill tests in early November, followed by written tests, completing all stages within three months of meticulous planning and execution, showcasing HSA’s dedication to fairness and precision.

Approximately 48,000 candidates underwent specialized evaluations for typing and shorthand skills, while over 100,000 candidates completed written tests, demonstrating the vast scale of the recruitment initiative. This unprecedented achievement underscores HSA’s ability to efficiently handle large-scale recruitment while upholding high standards of accuracy and reliability.

Reflecting on this achievement, Chief Examiner and Director of Quality Assurance at HSA, Nadeem Sajjad Kayani lauded the exceptional teamwork across sections, including secrecy, verification, venue management, and security. He expressed gratitude to Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of HSA,Professor Dr. Abdullah Khan and the Ministry of National Health Services for their unwavering support throughout the process.

HSA integrated advanced technologies like Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) systems for efficient and precise results grading while maintaining quota-based categorization. Public sector institutions, including the police, Secretariat Training Institutes, National Institute of Health (NIH), and Traffic Police, played pivotal roles in ensuring the seamless and secure conduct of screening tests.

This landmark accomplishment cements HSA’s position as a leader in healthcare recruitment, addressing the urgent need for skilled paramedics and setting a precedent for future endeavours in Pakistan’s health sector. It is a transformative moment in the history of recruitment processes, further solidifying HSA’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and transparency.