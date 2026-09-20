HSA commemorates World Patient Safety Day 2026 with nationwide initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):The Health Services Academy (HSA) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of safety in healthcare delivery through education, advocacy, and national collaboration, ensuring every patient receives safe, quality care.

Ahead of September 17, 2026, HSA conducted two webinars on patient safety via Zoom, reaching record-breaking maximum capacity and demonstrating unprecedented national interest. On World Patient Safety Day 2026, HSA hosted a landmark event featuring awareness sessions delivered by Prof. Dr. Matiur Rahman and Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig to a large gathering of students at the HSA campus.

The main event was broadcast live to multiple hospitals across Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Sindh, AJK, and Balochistan, ensuring nationwide reach and engagement among healthcare professionals. Furthermore, HSA students and organizers led a symbolic walk to the WHO Regional Office in Islamabad, underscoring the Academy’s commitment to global patient safety advocacy in partnership with the World Health Organization.

In collaboration with the Healthcare Development Foundation (HDF), HSA co-hosted a staff wellness camp at Maroof International Hospital, providing health screenings, clinical consultations, and mental health support.

Additionally, solidarity was expressed across healthcare institutions, with Bacha Khan Medical Complex-MTI, Swabi (BKMTC) marking the day through an awareness walk led by senior leadership and healthcare professionals to emphasize patient safety across non-communicable disease (NCD) care.