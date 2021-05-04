HRW urges European leaders to prioritize deteriorating human rights situation in India during upcoming summit

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Human Rights Watch (HRW), top human rights body has urged European leaders scheduled to participate at the upcoming May 8, 2021 summit to prioritize the deteriorating human rights and right to health situation in India with their Indian counterparts.

The HRW in a press release referred to a statement by eight world human rights organizations who asserted that while Europe needed to focus on helping India deal with the covid pandemic,

European leaders should also press the Indian government to reverse its abusive and discriminatory policies and immediately release all human rights defenders and other critics who have been jailed for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The organizations are Amnesty International, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Front Line Defenders (FLD), Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), International Dalit Solidarity Network (IDSN), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).

The HRW release added that Covid-19 crisis had also highlighted growing human rights concerns in India. Faced with widespread criticism of its handling of the pandemic, the Indian government has tried to censor free speech including ordering social media content taken down.

Indian government has also ignored calls from the UN High Commission for Human Rights for countries to release “every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views” to prevent the growing rates of infection everywhere, including in closed facilities such as prisons and detention centers.

Instead, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has increasingly harassed, intimidated, and arbitrarily arrested human rights defenders, journalists, peaceful protesters, and other critics, under draconian sedition and counterterrorism laws.

The authorities have jailed a number of human rights defenders, student activists, academics, opposition leaders, and critics, blaming them for the communal violence in February 2020 in Delhi as well as caste-based violence in Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra state in January 2018. In both cases, BJP supporters were implicated in the violence.

Police investigations in these cases were biased and aimed at silencing dissent and deterring future protests against government policies, the groups said.

The government used foreign funding laws and other regulations to crack down on civil society. In September 2020, Amnesty International India was forced to stop its work in the country after the Indian government froze its bank accounts in reprisal for the organization’s human rights work, and many other local rights groups struggle to continue doing their work.

The Indian authorities have also enacted discriminatory laws and policies against minorities. Muslim and Dalit communities face growing attacks, while authorities fail to take action against BJP leaders who vilify minority communities and BJP supporters who engage in violence.

The Indian government has imposed harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in Jammu and Kashmir since revoking the state’s constitutional status in August 2019 and splitting it into two federally governed territories.

The authorities carried out counter terrorism raids in October on multiple nongovernmental organizations in Illegally India Occupied and Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and Delhi, and a newspaper office in Srinagar to silence them, causing a chilling effect on human rights defenders who fear for their safety.

Yet, despite the considerable deterioration in the country’s human rights record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has effectively shielded itself from the international scrutiny and reactions that the seriousness of the situation should have warranted.

In January 2020, amid intense external pressure the European Parliament indefinitely postponed the adoption of a resolution condemning India’s discriminatory citizenship law and other abuses.

In April 2021, however the EU parliament adopted a recommendation on EU-India relations raising serious concerns over human rights violations in India, and urging European leaders to use the upcoming summit as a platform to relay those messages at the highest level.

European leaders should find their voice and raise concerns at the summit meeting, the organizations said. Instead of being content with securing empty references to allegedly “shared values of human rights and democracy” in joint statements, the EU and its member states should show their own commitment to upholding those values and hold the Indian government to account for its human rights violations.

The released called the European leaders to press the Indian government to immediately release all arbitrarily detained human rights defenders, journalists, and other critics; repeal or amend repressive laws used to silence dissent, discriminate against minorities, or unfairly target nongovernmental organizations; protect freedom of expression and assembly; and ensure accountability for human rights violations, including in IIOJK.